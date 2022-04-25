Injuries Reported After Construction Lift Overturns, Closes Road in New London

A construction accident has closed part of a road in New London on Monday afternoon and injuries have been reported.

City officials said a construction lift overturned on Governor Winthrop Boulevard behind the Garde Arts Center.

According to the city, there are injuries, but the extent is unclear at this time.

Governor Winthrop Boulevard is partially closed and traffic is being rerouted. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Firefighters, police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are at the scene investigating.