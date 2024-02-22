Injuries reported in Ledyard rollover crash

A person has potentially life threatening injuries and several others were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Route 12 in Ledyard.

The crash happened Thursday night on the Preston town line. Police said the road is closed and drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

Everyone inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital. The number of people injured is unknown, but police said one of the passengers appears to have life threatening injuries.

The Ledyard Police Department Regional Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.