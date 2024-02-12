Driver of car has life-threatening injuries after colliding with school bus in Cheshire: police

A car and a school bus collided on Route 10 in Cheshire on Monday morning and police said the driver of the car has life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. at Highland Avenue, or Route 10, and Stony Hill Road.

The drivers were the only people in both vehicles, police said.

Route 10 is closed between Stony Hill Road and Country Club Road as police investigate.

