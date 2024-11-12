Injuries reported, road closed after car catches fire in Granby

Injuries are being reported after a car caught fire following a crash in Granby Monday night.

The police department said Barkhamsted Road is closed from Route 20 to Case Street.

A car crashed and caught fire, according to authorities. Injuries are being reported, but the extent is unknown.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No additional information was immediately available.