Granby

Injuries reported, road closed after car catches fire in Granby

Injuries are being reported after a car caught fire following a crash in Granby Monday night.

The police department said Barkhamsted Road is closed from Route 20 to Case Street.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A car crashed and caught fire, according to authorities. Injuries are being reported, but the extent is unknown.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Granby
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us