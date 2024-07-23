Installation to begin on first wind farm to supply power to Connecticut

A 23-thousand ton vessel from Denmark is making waves in New London.

It's called the Wind Sycilla -- and it's what will install wind turbines in Connecticut’s first wind farm.

Tuesday, the 500-foot wind turbine installation vessel is at State Pier before heading out to the Atlantic and getting to work.

"It's probably the most economic activity in our harbor for maybe 100 years," said New London Mayor Michael Passero.

With dozens of new jobs created, Passero says the city's revenue is more than $1.5 million per year from wind farm projects.

Passero says people in the city can expect a continuation of the construction site at the State Pier.

"The barges are taken out and will meet this huge installation vessel out in the field off of Martha's Vineyard," said Passero.

"New London is going to be a hub - it is now the hub for offshore wind staging," said Ulysses Hammond, executive director of the Connecticut Port Authority.

Revolution Wind will consist of 65 turbines. Hammond says it will provide 704 megawatts of power to Connecticut and Rhode Island, impacting 350,000 homes.

This installation vessel arrives days after a turbine blade at another wind farm fell into the water near Nantucket.

Hammond says Revolution Wind's blades are a different make and model, but safety is paramount.

"We are all waiting to see what the results are from their review and we'll be taking some notes," said Hammond.

With this incident top of mind -- there are some fishermen concerned when it comes to navigating a wind farm and it impacting their livelihood.

"Safety first for our fishermen entering wind farms during adverse conditions, environmental destruction," said Joe Gilbert of Empire Fisheries in Stonington.

He says there are longstanding concerns about radars not working in wind fields, the lifespan of the turbines and their impact on the water, and animals being impacted by the sound and wind.

"That's what super important for us - keeping the environment healthy so we have a place to go and pursue our occupations," said Gilbert.

Another project, called Sunrise Wind, will get underway after Revolution Wind is constructed. That project will have 84 turbines.