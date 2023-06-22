Investigation into arson in Bloomfield reveals clandestine drug lab: police

Bloomfield police said they found a clandestine drug lab while investigating a case of arson.

Police said patrol officers responded to 195 West Newbury Road around 2:47 a.m. Monday after a fire was reported.

No one was in the building and police said fire investigators determined the fire was arson.

Police said Thursday that the commercial building was found to contain a clandestine drug laboratory manufacturing illicit THC/psilocybin mushroom products and materials for commercial sale at the scene.

They worked with the DEA’s Hartford and New Haven offices, as well as additional state and local authorities.

The Bloomfield Police Department is investigating the fire and manufacturing operation and they ask anyone with information about the fire to contact Detective James Thurston j.thurston@bloomfieldpolice.org.