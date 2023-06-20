Bloomfield

Arson suspected in fire that damaged commercial building in Bloomfield

A fire that damaged a commercial building in Bloomfield was intentionally set, according to the town's fire marshal.

Firefighters were called to the building on West Newberry Road around 2:45 a.m. Monday after someone passing by reported the fire.

When crews arrived, they found fire coming from the east side of the building.

Fire officials said the fire was knocked down pretty quickly.

There was some damage to offices in the building. The extent of the rest of the damage is unclear at this time.

Investigators, including the federal Drug Enforcement Administration remained at the scene of the fire throughout the day on Tuesday.

