Shooting investigation closes West Hartford gas station

A shooting investigation has closed a West Hartford gas station on Wednesday morning.

This investigation is at the Shell on South Quaker Lane and Park Road.

Several police cars can be seen at the gas station. There is also police tape up at the store entrance.

Police said there was an incident involving a gun and it was discharged by someone. No one was injured.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Shell station is temporarily closed while police investigate. There is no threat to the public.

There was another police investigation at a different gas station in West Hartford earlier in the morning. That investigation was at the Mobil gas station on Kane Street.

It's unclear if the two investigations are related.