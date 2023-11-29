Israeli-American released by Hamas has family ties to Connecticut

A woman released by Hamas in the most recent exchange of prisoners is a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen with family in Waterford, Connecticut, according to the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut.

Liat Beinin was released Wednesday after being kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz during the attack on Oct. 7.

Beinin's family members are active in the eastern Connecticut Jewish community, according to Rep. Joe Courtney.

The former executive director of the Jewish Federation of Eastern CT, Jerry Fischer, said he spent several days with the family earlier this year.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“We grew very close to them as they walked with us in Harkness Park, dined with us, and shared birthdays with us over lobster in Noank," Fischer said.

"As soon as we heard of their capture, we reached out to our congressman, Joe Courtney, and he did everything possible to keep Liat and Aviv’s [Liat's husband] capture high on the agenda of the State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem," he continued.

Beinin's husband Aviv is still being held hostage and it's unknown when he will be released. Rep. Courtney said it is a relief to hear that Beinin is safe.

"I applaud President Biden and his Administration for their steadfast commitment to brokering the deal that made Liat’s release possible. While this is surely joyous news to her loved ones in eastern Connecticut, who my office connected with the US State Department, we will continue assisting the family with locating and returning her husband Aviv Atzili who was also kidnapped," Rep. Courtney said.

Hamas released 16 hostages in the last swap for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel under the current Gaza truce.

Israel has welcomed the release of dozens of hostages in recent days and says it will maintain the truce if Hamas keeps freeing captives.