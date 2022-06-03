Issue at Newington Substation Causing Power Outages

What's being described as an "unspecified issue" at a Newington substation is causing hundreds of power outages in town.

Eversource officials said it's happening at the Cherry Hill Street substation.

At one point, there were as many as 3,000 outages in the area. Now, that number has gone down to about 700.

It's unknown when power will fully be restored to the area. Officials are investigating.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For a full list of outages by town, click here.