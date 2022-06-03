Newington

Issue at Newington Substation Causing Power Outages

What's being described as an "unspecified issue" at a Newington substation is causing hundreds of power outages in town.

Eversource officials said it's happening at the Cherry Hill Street substation.

At one point, there were as many as 3,000 outages in the area. Now, that number has gone down to about 700.

It's unknown when power will fully be restored to the area. Officials are investigating.

