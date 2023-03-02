‘It Was Really Impressive': Outpouring of Support After Shelter Announces Closure

There has been an outpouring of support for animals at a shelter in Monroe. The SPCA Animal Shelter is set to close its doors in a little over 60 days.

There's a mix of emotions for volunteers including relief after seeing how the community stepped up to help.

“Seeing how much people actually do care about the animals in their area, it was really impressive,” said Juliann Borys, SPCA of Connecticut volunteer.

Volunteers are scrambling to keep up with hundreds of phone calls after the SPCA Animal Shelter announced this week it was soon shutting its doors and dozens of dogs and cats needed to quickly find new homes.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“We went from crying every day, you know, not knowing what was going to happen to these animals that we've cared for, you know, for so long, and we care about them. And, you know, it's, it's an incredible feeling to finally feel like everything's gonna be okay for them,” Borys said.

We’re told they’ve already received 175 applications for the roughly 18 dogs and 14 cats.

Pups like Bruiser, Pepper and Perry. And cats like Valentina, Dottie and Cleo.

Volunteers tell us after some financial woes, the house is under foreclosure. And all of the animals must be gone by May 6.

"A lot of tears were shed, but we're just trying to muddle through," said Kate Compton, SPCA of Connecticut volunteer.

After opening more than 20 years ago, the SPCA of Monroe has helped thousands of animals find their forever homes.

Now, they’re hopeful this final group will also end up in a loving place as they prepare to close.

“Definitely sad. It's very, you know, these days, it's difficult for shelters to be truly no kill shelters, which is what the SPCA of Connecticut has always been,” Borys said.

The SPCA already has so many applications that is now encouraging people interested in adopting to consider other organizations that have animals available.