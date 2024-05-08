Countdown begins to charity golf tournament to help hundreds of CT households

On May 20, Gifts of Love will host its annual charity golf tournament at the Golf Club of Avon.

Gifts of Love is a nonprofit organization that services 400 households in Connecticut.

“We work to help individuals and families who have fallen on a temporary financial crisis and are having a hard time making ends meet,” Executive Director Lisa Gray said. “So that they can return to self-sufficiency.”

The charity has been around for 35 years and impacts individuals and families in over 40 towns in the state. They say they've seen an influx in need from the community in recent years.

“We’re seeing our client numbers increase drastically over the last couple of years. Unfortunately, donations are down as well,” Gray said. “It’s no secret to anyone what the economy has been like the last few years.”

While the organization has more than 100 regular volunteers, monetary donations make a big difference. So far, they're expecting 140 golfers at this year’s tournament - it’s fourth ever.

NBC Connecticut’s StormTracker Meteorologist Bob Maxon has served as emcee for the event each year and will do so again later this month.

“This one is important, because times are tough and getting tougher for so many,” Maxon said. “They do so much and they help so many people, that it’s kind of a no brainer to get in there and help if we can.”

The proceeds from the tournament will go directly to the charity to buy items for its food bank and more.

“I would like to be able to continue to be able to keep up with this influx of clients that we’re seeing,” Gray said.

Golfers and non-golfers have until May 13 to register for the event. Anyone interested can register here.