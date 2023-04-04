Historic Indictment of Former President Trump Likely Has Far-Ranging Impact

While it’s hard to know exactly what the indictment of a former president will mean, it will likely have a far-ranging impact.

“It's huge, to quote a phrase, and it's unprecedented,” said Scott McLean, Quinnipiac University political science professor.

History is being made not only as a former president faces criminal charges, but also how Donald Trump is responding to the accusations.

“You would think it would immediately end somebody's political career, but we're talking about Trump. So that's obviously not going to be the case,” said Dr. Trish Crouse, University of New Haven political science practitioner in residence.

Political experts point out Trump’s support will likely strengthen with his base. He’s already raised millions of dollars since the indictment was announced.

“The problem is that he can't win the election with just that base. It's not enough. So the real question is, what impact politically does it have on, say, independents and more middle road Republicans?” said Crouse.

Other presidents have faced scandals, but experts say they acted differently than Trump when facing the danger of something similar happening.

“There's usually a kind of contrition or shame about it that leads them to kind of back down, cooperate, and things are kind of disappearing,” said McLean.

There are plenty of examples of politicians who ended up in legal trouble, including here in Connecticut with former Governor John Rowland, former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim.

“It is good that we believe in, no one is above the law,” said McLean.

Experts worry about a long-running decline in trust and legitimacy including now in our court system.

But some wonder if Trump had not been charged, what effect that could have had on the idea of law and order.