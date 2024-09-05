Jack White to perform ‘pop-up' show at Toad's Place

Jack White is coming to Connecticut.

The guitarist and singer-songwriter will play what Live Nation said will be an intimate pop-up gig at Toad’s Place in New Haven on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

White recently released his “No Name” album and this show is part of a mini tour of “Small Clubs, Back Yard Fetes…A Few Festivals.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 1 p.m. at etix.com.

Live Nation said registration is required to participate in the on-sale at https://laylo.com/jackwhite/m/NoNameTour.