Concerts

Jack White to perform ‘pop-up' show at Toad's Place

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 20, 2024

Jack White is coming to Connecticut.

The guitarist and singer-songwriter will play what Live Nation said will be an intimate pop-up gig at Toad’s Place in New Haven on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

White recently released his “No Name” album and this show is part of a mini tour of “Small Clubs, Back Yard Fetes…A Few Festivals.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 1 p.m. at etix.com.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Live Nation said registration is required to participate in the on-sale at https://laylo.com/jackwhite/m/NoNameTour.

This article tagged under:

ConcertsNew Haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us