Jamie's Run in Old Wethersfield Raises Money for Connecticut Children's, Cancer Research

Hundreds of people gathered in Old Wethersfield to honor a special girl on Sunday.

Turning tragedy into inspiration, that's what the Knotts family did after losing their daughter Jamie in January 2010 to a tumor in her liver. She was only 5 months old at the time.

"The support we received while we were in the hospital with Jamie and going through what we went through with Jamie, we just didn't want to let that go," said Jamie's father Kurt.

The experience prompted the Knotts family to think about how they could give back to Connecticut Children's as well as the families that are impacted by childhood cancers.

The family decided to host a race. In the last 13 years, they've raised $500,000 for cancer research and family assistance programs at Connecticut Children's.

The run hits very close to home for the Walsh family who lost their baby boy Miller at just 10 months old from the same cancer as Jamie.

"This is the biggest event we do and it's probably the most healing of them all that we're able to give back a little bit, fundraise for the hospital that he spent a majority of his life in," said Josh Walsh, of Manchester.

The Walsh family wore green "Team Miller" shirts at the event. Josh also had his son's favorite stuffed animal with him and wears it proudly on his sleeve.

Others sported pink shirts with the words "Team Ashford." That's where Jamie's mother used to teach. Her colleagues continue to show their unwavering support.

"We were there for the exciting arrival of miss baby Jamie, and we tried to support the Knotts family through her illness and made sure to have their backs through the passing as well," said Briana Ross, of Willington.

The goal on Sunday was to raise $30,000.

The care that Connecticut Children's offered Jamie also inspired her father to change careers. He now works for the hospital full time and makes a difference in families' lives across the state.