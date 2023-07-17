Jason Aldean announces rescheduled date for Hartford show

Jason Aldean has announced the rescheduled date for his show in Hartford after having to cut Saturday's performance short due to heat exhaustion.

The country star will now perform at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Sunday, July 30.

Aldean, who had just launched his Highway Desperado tour a day earlier on Friday, was performing at the Xfinity Theatre when he suddenly ran off stage during his set. Moments before, Aldean appeared to struggle to sing, according to videos shared by fans on social media.

The country star never returned. The weather in Hartford reached a high of 89 degrees on Saturday with a feel like temperature in the mid-90s amid high humidity.

Aldean posted a video message on his social media Sunday apologizing to fans for cutting the show short, and blamed it on "a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion.”

Thanks everyone for checking in on me. Hartford, we’ll share rescheduled info soon. Saratoga Springs, see ya tonite!🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/wVWGAmDmSZ — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 16, 2023

A post from the Xfinity Theatre Monday says all tickets from the July 15 show will be honored at the new show. There are also additional tickets available for his return performance.