More storms are possible Friday in Connecticut

More storms are possible on and off during the day Friday and there is a lower chance later this afternoon and evening.

This comes after storms moved through Thursday.

River flood warnings remain in effect for Middlesex, Harford and Litchfield counties.

Flood watches are in effect for Fairfield, New Haven, New London, Middlesex, Windham, Hartford, Litchfield and Tolland counties. See the alerts here.

Saturday will be partly sunny and muggy with a few isolated storms developing.

Sunday looks wetter when tropical downpours and street and small river flooding is possible.

Monday will be fair, and it will be very humid through Tuesday night.