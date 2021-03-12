JetBlue Announces New, Nonstop Service to Miami from Bradley Airport

Bradley Airport is getting a new nonstop route to Miami on JetBlue, the airport announced Friday.

The daily service will begin on June 24 and operate year-round.

“Connecting customers in the Northeast and South Florida has been a hallmark of JetBlue’s success for more than 20 years and offering our award-winning service and low fares between Hartford and Miami means we can attract new customers and grow in both regions,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning for JetBlue, said in a statement.

Officials at Bradley Airport celebrated the move.

This new route, which follows JetBlue’s other recent route launches, is a significant vote of confidence in our airport and the market we serve. We appreciate JetBlue’s continued investment in our region and are confident that our strengthened partnership will provide major benefits for our travelers," said Kevin. A. Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority.

The new schedule for the service will be:

BDL to MIA: Departs 9:25 a.m. – Arrives 12:30 p.m.

MIA to BDL: Departs 1:15 p.m. – Arrives 4:10 p.m.

The news comes as Southwest begins nonstop service to Nashville from Bradley Airport.