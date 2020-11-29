Jewelry, Cell Phone and Vehicle Stolen During Armed Robbery in Hamden: Police

Police are investigating after jewelry, a cell phone and a vehicle were stolen during an armed robbery in Hamden on Saturday night.

Officers were called to State Street and Ridge Road around 8 p.m. after getting a report of armed street robbery.

According to investigators, the victims were parked in the parking lot of a local business when a white sedan parked next to them.

Police said four men, who are described as being ages 14 to 20, wearing masks, emerged from the vehicle, wielding guns. One of the victims said one of the men stated he had "stuck a handgun" to his chest, officers added.

The men stole the victims' jewelry, a cell phone, a belt and their vehicle, which is described as a 2018 Ford Escape, authorities said. The men were last seen speeding southbound on State Street, police added.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4000.