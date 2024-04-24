Rocky Hill

Police investigating burglary at jewelry store in Rocky Hill

This is the second burglary at the jewelry store this month.

Smashed windows at Golden Opportunity Jewelers in Rocky Hill
Police are investigating a burglary at a jewelry store in Rocky Hill early Wednesday morning. This is the second burglary at the store this month.

Police said a 911 call came in around 2:58 a.m. Wednesday reporting a burglary in progress at Golden Opportunity Jewelers.

When officers responded to the shop at 781 Cromwell Ave., they saw a vehicle leaving the plaza. Police said a pursuit of the vehicle was not authorized.

Officers found that the front window was broken and the shop was burglarized.

Members of the Rocky Hill detective division responded to the scene and they are investigating.

No information was immediately available on the value of what was taken and no arrests have been made, according to police.

Police said there was a burglary at the same store on April 4 and that theft is also under investigation.

