Jewett City man killed in Voluntown motorcycle crash

A Jewett City man has died after crashing his motorcycle in Voluntown Thursday evening.

The accident occurred around 5:20 p.m. in the area of 330 Shetucket Turnpike when a motorcycle began traveling into the westbound roadside area as it was negotiating a left-hand curve and struck a guardrail.

State Police say the motorcycle, being driven by 55-year-old Donald Sunny of Jewett City, traveled a short distance along the guardrail before going back into the roadway, falling onto its side, and sliding all the way onto the eastbound roadside.

Sunny was thrown from his motorcycle, at some point after colliding with the guardrail, into a wooded area and down an embankment.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

First responders transported Sunny to Backus Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact State Police Trooper Christopher Brett at 860-848-6500, extension 5.