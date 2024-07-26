Voluntown

Jewett City man killed in Voluntown motorcycle crash

connecticut state police generic
NBC Connecticut

A Jewett City man has died after crashing his motorcycle in Voluntown Thursday evening.

The accident occurred around 5:20 p.m. in the area of 330 Shetucket Turnpike when a motorcycle began traveling into the westbound roadside area as it was negotiating a left-hand curve and struck a guardrail.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

State Police say the motorcycle, being driven by 55-year-old Donald Sunny of Jewett City, traveled a short distance along the guardrail before going back into the roadway, falling onto its side, and sliding all the way onto the eastbound roadside.

Sunny was thrown from his motorcycle, at some point after colliding with the guardrail, into a wooded area and down an embankment.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

First responders transported Sunny to Backus Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact State Police Trooper Christopher Brett at 860-848-6500, extension 5.

This article tagged under:

Voluntown
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us