Judiciary Committee Takes Steps Toward Police Accountability

The Judiciary Committee is taking steps toward police accountability in Connecticut by releasing a draft of an act they hope to enact during the upcoming special session.

The draft, which was released Thursday, lays out a long list of proposals that include appointing a new inspector general that would be in charge of investigating deadly police shootings.

The draft also mentions police training methods and certifications after officers graduate from the academy as well as creating a system for periodic mental health screenings for officers.

“These are significant reforms that enable strong local oversight of police departments and ensure that officers who use excessive force face serious consequences statewide,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. “We have proposed granting subpoena power to Hartford’s Civilian Police Review Board, and this legislation would allow us to do that."

"The fact that this broad set of reforms has earned the support of Democrats and Republicans says a great deal about Connecticut’s commitment to police accountability," Bronin continued.

More specifics laid out in the Judiciary Committee's draft will be discussed in a 10 a.m. news conference on Friday at the state capitol.

This comes after Governor Ned Lamont said he intends to call lawmakers into a special session in July to address several issues including police accountability.