Newington

K9 assists with arrest following Christmas Day armed robbery in Newington

By Bryan Mercer

NBC Connecticut

A 32-year-old man was arrested following an armed robbery in Newington, according to the town's police department.

According to Newington PD, employees of the Cumberland Farms convenience store on Cedar Street reported the robbery just before 8:00 p.m. on Christmas Day.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Employees told police the man was armed with a knife and fled the store on foot.

With help from Newington K9 Ray, officers say they were able to track the man from the convenience store to the CTfastrak bus stop. Following a brief chase, Newington police say K9 Ray assisted officers with apprehending the man.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The suspect, who is from Bristol, was charged with robbery, larceny and interfering with an officer.

This article tagged under:

Newington
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us