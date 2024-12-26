K9 assists with arrest following Christmas Day armed robbery in Newington

A 32-year-old man was arrested following an armed robbery in Newington, according to the town's police department.

According to Newington PD, employees of the Cumberland Farms convenience store on Cedar Street reported the robbery just before 8:00 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Employees told police the man was armed with a knife and fled the store on foot.

With help from Newington K9 Ray, officers say they were able to track the man from the convenience store to the CTfastrak bus stop. Following a brief chase, Newington police say K9 Ray assisted officers with apprehending the man.

The suspect, who is from Bristol, was charged with robbery, larceny and interfering with an officer.