Katie Couric to Headline Women's Day Breakfast at Travelers Championship

Award-winning journalist Katie Couric will headline the Women's Day Breakfast at this year's Travelers Championship.

The former "Today" show and "CBS Evening News" anchor will speak at the event Thursday morning, June 22, at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

The Women's Day Breakfast is one of the most popular events held as part of the Travelers Championship tournament week.

“The Women’s Day Breakfast is a tournament week tradition that typically sells out,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “With featured guests like Katie Couric, I’m expecting this year to be no different. From broadcasting to philanthropy to entrepreneurship, we’re looking forward to hearing Katie’s story.”

In addition to her television career, Couric is also a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of her memoir, "Going There." She is also the co-founder of Stand Up to Cancer.

Past speakers include Ariana Huffington, Martha Stewart, Nora O'Donnell, Deborah Norville, and Anna Quindlen.

Travelers is the presenting sponsor of the Women's Day Breakfast.

“Over the years, the Women’s Day Breakfast has hosted thousands of women and helped to raise money for some truly incredible charities. It’s a morning filled with remarkable speakers and opportunities to meet and inspire other women, and we can’t wait for this year’s,” said Diane Kurtzman, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Travelers.

Additional speakers and ticket information will be released in the coming weeks, according to tournament officials.

The 2023 Travelers Championship week is from June 19-25 at the TPC at River Highlands in Cromwell.