Kent homes evacuated as town deals with flooding damage

Overnight rain turned into early morning flooding Monday in Kent.

Water rushing downhill toward the Housatonic River bled over the banks of a brook, washing out entire sections of Preston Mountain Road.

“They got flooded out,” said Jennifer Yanick, who lives at the bottom of the road.

She took in two neighbors and friends who had to evacuate their home because of flooding.

Fire crews were dispatched to the area early Monday to assist in the evacuation of houses.

“As soon as the levels go down, we can start rebuilding and helping the neighbors get cleaned up,” said Yanick.

Building back is also on the minds of local officials. Kent Public Works employees spent Monday surveying the town's roughly 53 square miles looking for washed out roads, flooding and damage.

“It’s really the erosion, where the water is moving so swiftly, and it happens in no time flat,” said First Selectman Jean Speck.

Sections of Route 7 were closed Monday until the early afternoon due to water across the roadway.

Officials are expecting the Housatonic River to continue receding, but are still warning drivers to never cross flooded roadways and in the event of an emergency, always call 911.