Killingly Board of Ed. Discusses Mental Health Support for Students

The mental health of students is in the spotlight again in Killingly. Dozens of people attended Wednesday night's Board of Education meeting to once again talk about new ways to help students.

It comes amid a state investigation into the school district after it rejected a proposal to put a mental health center in the high school.

The Board failed to vote on the matter at Wednesday night's meeting.

It's a topic that's been talked about for quite some time. About two weeks ago, parents packed the school board meeting to the let their voices be heard. This was coming after the State Education Commissioner sent the district a letter saying it was starting an investigation into whether the Killingly Board is providing a "safe school setting."

This dates back to March after the Killingly Board of Education rejected a plan to bring a school-based mental health center to the high school even though a survey found about 15% of students admitted to having made a suicide plan.

The Killingly school board is considering new ways to support the mental health of students. And it comes as the state has launched an investigation into the district and its response to what some see as a mental health crisis.

Some of the other possibilities being considered include hiring therapists, special programs and Telehealth.

A public hearing on the state investigation will be held Thursday night.