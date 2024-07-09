Labyrinth Brewing Company in Manchester to close after 6 years

A brewing company in Manchester is closing its doors after six years.

In a post on Facebook Tuesday, Labyrinth Brewing Company said it will be closing its doors later this month.

"There are many factors but no single reason that lead up to this choice and the short version is: the numbers don’t work. This was not a decision we made lightly but it is one we have made nevertheless," Labyrinth Brewing Company said in part in a post.

Anyone who is a Mug Club member is encouraged to swing by to pick up the mugs.

"We’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of you wonderful humans who stepped foot into our taproom, reached for our beer at your local liquor store, or ordered a pint of Labyrinth at your favorite bar. We are humbled to have had the chance to share our dream and some beers with you all," the post continued in part.

Labyrinth Brewing Company will be closing on July 21.