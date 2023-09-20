Lake Compounce and Six Flags open Halloween attractions this weekend

Are you ready for some Halloween scares? Two amusement parks in the area are opening their Halloween attractions this weekend.

Lake Compounce in Bristol is welcoming people back to the park for Phantom Fall Fest starting Saturday, Sept. 23.

A spokesperson said the attraction will offer more frights and mayhem with its four haunted houses and four scare zones.

Lake Compounce said they've added more scare actors and are introducing new scare zones with a completely reimagined haunted house.

Attendees can expect to see the following:

mAlice in Wonderland 3D : The all-new immersive experience will transport unsuspecting guests down the rabbit hole through the vortex and into a three-dimensional world where evil inhabits a twisted wonderland.

: The all-new immersive experience will transport unsuspecting guests down the rabbit hole through the vortex and into a three-dimensional world where evil inhabits a twisted wonderland. Deadsville : Where once stood a quaint Main Street has now been overtaken by an unforgiving zombie virus. As day turns to night, unsuspecting park-goers must pass through this nightmarish realm and meet the undead awaiting them.

: Where once stood a quaint Main Street has now been overtaken by an unforgiving zombie virus. As day turns to night, unsuspecting park-goers must pass through this nightmarish realm and meet the undead awaiting them. Sinister Circus: An ominous feeling awaits unsuspecting party guests as they enter this newly transformed bar. Greeted by horrifying jesters, visitors 21 plus can indulge in blood bag cocktails, Jell-O shot syringes and cranium cocktails so long as they can brave the evil jokers awaiting them.

"We have cranked the scare level up 10 notches this season," General Manager Doug Hemphill said.

Park-goers have many food options for purchase including sweet treats like zombie funnel cakes and savory turkey legs. The fall fest consists of family-friendly activities during the day and haunted thrills after 6 p.m.

Six Flags is also kicking off Fright Fest this Saturday. A spokesperson said this year's attraction will feature epic thrills and even bigger scares.

Fright Fest features dozens of performers and over 20 gut-wrenching attractions including Nightmares, Terror Tales, Aftermath ZOMBIE'S REVENGE, Slasher Circus 3D, Midnight Mansion and more.

There will also be a family-friendly event during the day called Kids Boo Fest. But if you're at the park after 6 p.m., prepare to be scared.

Phantom Fall Fest will run every Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 10 p.m. through Oct. 29. It'll also be open Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m. starting Oct. 1.

Fright Fest will remain open on weekends through Nov. 5. For more information including hours or operation, click here.