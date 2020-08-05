Lake Compounce

Lake Compounce Closed Wednesday Due to Damage From Isaias

Lake Compounce is closed on Wednesday as the state tries to clean up from the damage Tropical Storm Isaias left behind.

The amusement park in Bristol said it is closed on Wednesday due to the damages sustained and the ongoing clean up efforts after yesterday's storm.

Officials said they hope to give an update soon about if they will be open tomorrow.

Tropical Storm Isaias left widespread damage in Connecticut, killed at least one person and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people in the state on Tuesday.

