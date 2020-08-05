Cleanup Begins After Isaias Kills 1, Knocks Out Power to Over 700,000 People in Conn.

Cleanup is underway after Tropical Storm Isaias left widespread damage in Connecticut, killed at least one person and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people in the state on Tuesday.

Connecticut received a significant amount of the strongest winds from Tropical Storm Isaias from the southeast side of the system. Peak wind gusts reached as high as 68 mph in Bridgeport and 66 mph in New Haven.

A Naugatuck man was killed when he got out of his vehicle to try to move branches off the road and a tree fell on him, according to Naugatuck police. The man, identified as a 66-year-old Naugatuck resident, has not been publicly identified.

Public safety officials warned that more branches and wires could come down even after the storm had passed.

This is one of the largest power outage events in the state's modern history, among the ranks of the October Snowstorm, Tropical Storm Irene, Hurricane Gloria, and Hurricane Sandy.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Eversource is reporting more than 600,000 outages.

https://twitter.com/ryanhanrahan/status/1290828870992699392

Power Outages Reported

Eversource and United Illuminating are reporting power outages.

As of 6:30 a.m on Wednesday, Eversource is reporting more than 600,000 outages.

“We are aware of the significant number of outages across Connecticut, we are actively working to assess the damage across the state, and we have all of our crews, as well as additional resources ready to begin restoration as soon as it is safe," an Eversource spokesperson said.

Multiple Eversource customers reported delays or challenges in reporting outages to the utility company Tuesday evening. The company confirmed that they were working to resolve issues with the online outage reporting system. Eversource is asking customers who have trouble getting through to direct message the company your address on social media, email them at customerservicectelectric@eversource.com, or call 1-800-286-2000.

We’re experiencing issues with our automated outage reporting systems. We’re aware of the significant number of outages across the state, and are actively working to assess the damage. All of our crews and additional resources are ready to begin restoration when it is safe. — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) August 4, 2020

We are proactively reaching out to customers via e-mail and phone to confirm outages. Thank you for your patience — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) August 4, 2020

United Illuminating is reporting over 103,000 power outages and most of them are in Fairfield, Milford, Shelton and Stratford.

Norwich Public Utilities reported just over 6,000 without power as of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The company has not released new numbers on Wednesday.

Remember, it is extremely dangerous to touch a power line, whether it is overhead or has fallen on the ground. Fallen power lines are extremely dangerous. Call 911 and UI at 800 7 CALL UI (800.722.5584). Do not touch a downed line or anyone in contact with the line. pic.twitter.com/bdUnrpBnQf — United Illuminating (@UnitedIllum) August 4, 2020

Damage Reported Across State

Damage has been reported across Connecticut. A great number of trees have come down.

Tree damage along Maple Ave in Old Saybrook #nbcct pic.twitter.com/Hn3VIzgHSj — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) August 4, 2020

Part of a roof on an apartment complex in Wethersfield broke off, but fortunately, there were no injuries.

Part of roof breaks off of apartment complex off Maple St in Wethersfield. Authorities say six apartments affected and thankfully everyone is okay. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/h4PBOyt6yu — Matt Austin (@mattaustinTV) August 4, 2020

Several state roads remain closed on Wednesday morning. A full list can be found here.

In West Hartford, police reported 56 roads or intersections affected by downed wires and trees. Police asked the public to remain off the roads if possible.

Lots of trees and branches down in West Hartford. Among streets partially closed: New Britain Ave, Crosshill Road. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/xRBlJU4RyF — Matt Austin (@mattaustinTV) August 4, 2020

Greenwich declared a local civil preparedness emergency and asked the public to limit travel while they worked to clean up storm damage.

Fire department crews in Westport had responded to more than 130 calls for service as of 9 p.m. on Tuesday. At one point over 94% of the town was without power, according to the fire department.

In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker said the area's Regional 911 is down. Residents are asked to call 203-781-8200 to report emergencies if you are not able to get through on 9-1-1.

PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Isaias Rips Across Connecticut

Tornado Warnings and Watch Canceled

Several tornado warnings were issued in parts of the state as storm cells showed rotation up at the cloud level through Tuesday afternoon. Those warnings have since expired. All tornado watches that were previously issued have also expired.

People across Connecticut are preparing for Tropical Storm Isaias.

Some Old Saybrook residents are closely watching the forecast as Old Saybrook enters the tropical storm watch area.

Residents in Connecticut are getting ready for the impact of Tropical Storm Isaias, including along the shoreline.