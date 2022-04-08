Lake Compounce To Host Job Fair Saturday

Lake Compounce is looking to hire for the summer season.

The historic amusement park in Bristol is hosting a job fair Saturday at the main gate.

Similar to last month's job fair, the park is trying to fill several jobs, including ride operators, food service employees, and lifeguards for its water park.

Lake Compounce has recently increased hourly wages for many of the park jobs and new hires can expect to earn as much as $18 an hour for some positions, according to park officials.

Come by our job fair this Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Learn more about open positions on our Food & Beverage Team and new perks including:



💰Increased Pay Rates

🍕Free Food

🎢Four Platinum Season Passes



Apply, interview, and get hired on the spot! — Lake Compounce (@LakeCompounce) April 7, 2022

For more information on employment at Lake Compounce, click here.