Lake Compounce To Host Job Fair Saturday

Lake Compounce is looking to hire for the summer season.
The historic amusement park in Bristol is hosting a job fair Saturday at the main gate.
Similar to last month's job fair, the park is trying to fill several jobs, including ride operators, food service employees, and lifeguards for its water park.
Lake Compounce has recently increased hourly wages for many of the park jobs and new hires can expect to earn as much as $18 an hour for some positions, according to park officials.
The job fair is scheduled for Saturday from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the main gate.
