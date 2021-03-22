Lake Compounce to Open May 8

Lake Compounce will open early this season.

The amusement park in Bristol is celebrating its 175th birthday and will move up Opening Day by three weeks to open on Saturday, May 8.

There is a new waterslide, Venus Vortex, and it’s six stories high.

Bites & Pints, a new food and beverage festival is planned for June.

There are precautions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic and guests are required to wear face coverings, submit to a temperature check when you arrive and to remain six feet away from people who are not in your travel party.

People are asked to wash hands often with soap and water and avoid touching your face.