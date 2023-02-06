Lamont Administration Pushes for Over-the-Counter Birth Control

Getting birth control in Connecticut could soon be easier than ever before.

The Lamont administration wants to join several other states in the country that allow pharmacists to prescribe oral contraceptives over the counter.

A new proposal would remove some barriers and allow women to visit their local pharmacy for birth control prescriptions.

Already, 20 other states in the country allow pharmacists to prescribe and dispense.

“Women have been very, very pleased with the opportunity to go to their trusted neighborhood pharmacist and get access to contraception," Lt. Gov Susan Bysiewicz said.

In a recent study out of California, one of the states that allows over the counter birth control:

74% of patients said they went to the pharmacy for their birth control because it's faster than waiting for a doctor's appointment.

46% said it was because the location and hours were more convenient.

96% said they'd likely return to a pharmacist for contraception and recommend the services to a friend

The study was published in the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association.

Dr. Hugh Taylor, chair of OBGYN at Yale School of Medicine, said women should still see a doctor for checkups and address the risks of taking birth control pills because they are not for everyone.

"in general, I’m enthusiastic about it, but there are risks to birth control pills and I want to make sure people get the full information that they need to make and informed decision," Taylor said.

He also insists women weigh their options, adding there are other forms of birth control that do not require taking a pill.

"I think we just need to do a great job of making sure all those things are really vetted and that people buying a birth control pill over the counter make sure they can have access to a health care physician or a provider when needed," he said.

The governor will be introducing the legislation on Wednesday.