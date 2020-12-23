Eviction Moratorium

Lamont Extends Eviction Moratorium Through Feb. 9

Gov. Ned Lamont has signed an executive order extending the state's eviction moratorium another month.

The moratorium now extends through February 9, 2021. The order states that preventing evictions helps reduce the spread of the coronavirus by decreasing the risk of homelessness and the likelihood of people moving into shelters or shared housing.

Some advocates say a moratorium is not enough and have been calling for more options for rent assistance. Landlords have argued that while preventing evictions protects renters but can leave them without any income.

The governor's executive order extending the eviction moratorium through the end of the year has landlords upset that they are left shouldering the burden.

Studies have shown that millions of Americans are behind in their rent during the pandemic.

The COVID-19 relief bill passed by the House and Senate late Monday did offer some forms of emergency rental assistance, an extension of a national eviction moratorium, and additional stimulus payments to individuals. The bill is still awaiting the president's signature.

Connecticut's coronavirus positivity rate came in at 6.08% Wednesday.

