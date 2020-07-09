‘Testing Is Critical:' Hartford HealthCare Celebrates 100K COVID-19 Tests

Hartford HealthCare officials and state leaders celebrated a milestone - as of Sunday, the health care group has conducted more than 100,000 COVID-19 tests.

Connecticut has been testing thousands of people a day and Hartford HealthCare is one of the biggest partners.

Outside the Duncaster Senior Living facility in Bloomfield, Hartford HealthCare President and CEO Jeffrey Flaks praised both his team and state leadership for their efforts to expand testing in the state, which is key to containing COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, the state has reported 535,465 tests and 47,108 cases. The transmission rate currently hovers around .86%, which means on average a coronavirus patient will infect less than one other person with the virus.

"We need to maintain this level of focus, this level of alert," Flaks said.

Gov. Ned Lamont said there are more than 160 testing sites across the state and that there have been times where more testing capacity is available than people who want to get tested.

"We have the lowest infection rate in the country, we're taking it seriously," Lamont said.

Officials stressed that while Connecticut is currently a national leader in terms of its low transmission rate, it is important to remain vigilant and continue the work. Testing, hand washing, social distancing and mask wearing all remain essential to keeping the virus under control.