Lamont Requests Disaster Declaration for Crop Damage Caused by Sub-Freezing Temps

Governor Ned Lamont has submitted a request for a federal agriculture disaster declaration due to significant damage to farm crops caused by sub-freezing temperatures last week.

The governor's office said he submitted the request for all of Connecticut after below freezing temps and frost damaged crops in the early morning hours of May 18.

In his letter, Lamont said some farms in the state recorded temperatures in the mid to low 20s that lasted up to five hours.

“We’re receiving reports from a significant number of farms across the state that the recent freezing weather conditions have caused an incredible amount of damage to many crops, such as strawberries, blueberries, grapes, peaches, cherries, pears, apples, Christmas trees, and other nursery crops,” Lamont said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

If approved, the declaration would make farmers in the state eligible for certain federal disaster assistance programs, such as emergency loans, to cover production losses experienced as a result of the cold weather.

“We are expecting additional losses to continue for the next several weeks as these crops uncover more damage post-freeze. Farms are small businesses that not only provide the food we eat but are also responsible for employing a significant number of workers and generating economic activity," Lamont said.