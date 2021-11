Just days after Eversource warned customers of rising energy costs this winter, the state wants to make sure people know they have options to help cover those costs.

Gov. Ned Lamont has scheduled a news conference to discuss the state's efforts to mitigate the impact of energy costs and to make sure people in Connecticut know what type of assistance is available to help pay their energy bills.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.