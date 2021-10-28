Lamont to Discuss Youth Crime at 3 p.m.

Gov. Ned Lamont has scheduled a news conference for Thursday afternoon to discuss crimes being committed by young people in Connecticut.

He will be joined by Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella for the 3 p.m. news conference outside the State Capitol in Hartford.

Connecticut has seen a recent uptick in crimes being committed by underage suspects.

Some police chiefs from across the state and Republican lawmakers have said many teens don't face repercussions after committing crimes and that laws in Connecticut need to change.