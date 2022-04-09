Landscaping Truck Runs Over, Kills Employee in Wilton: PD

An employee of a landscaping company in Wilton has died after a truck from his job ran him over on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Danbury Road around 10:30 a.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When police arrived, they said they learned that a landscaping truck had run over an employee of the company and the employee was trapped under the vehicle.

Firefighters moved the vehicle to extricate the employee, later identified as Adolfo Guitierrez Sanchez, of Norwalk, according to investigators.

Though life-saving efforts were made, Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Gregg Phillipson at (203) 834-6325 of by email at Gregg.Phillipson@wiltonct.org. Calls can also be placed to the anonymous tip line at (203) 563-0256 or by emailing crime.watch@wiltonct.org.