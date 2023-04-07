Berlin

Berlin Turnpike Reopens After Crash

NBC Connecticut

A crash closed both sides of the Berlin Turnpike in Berlin Friday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened near Middletown Road and took down some powerlines. The crash closed both sides of the turnpike, according to the Department of Transportation.

It's unknown if there are any injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Berlin Turnpike reopened just before 4 p.m.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Berlin
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us