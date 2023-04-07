Berlin Turnpike Reopens After Crash

A crash closed both sides of the Berlin Turnpike in Berlin Friday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened near Middletown Road and took down some powerlines. The crash closed both sides of the turnpike, according to the Department of Transportation.

It's unknown if there are any injuries.

The Berlin Turnpike reopened just before 4 p.m.