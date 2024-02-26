Late reggae singer remembered by former music teacher in Connecticut

“Losing him is tough,” George Meyers, of Cheshire, said.

Music teacher George Meyers was heartbroken after learning of the recent passing of his former student Peter Morgan.

“Some things in this world shouldn’t happen, and I think this is one of them,” Morgan said.

Peter, known as Peetah, died on Sunday. He was the lead singer of the popular reggae band Morgan Heritage.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Music was in them, there was no question about it and that family took music very seriously, it was up there with religion and school,” Meyers said.

In the early 1980s, Meyers gave private guitar lessons to Peetah and his brother when they lived in Springfield, Mass.

“He didn't shine as a guitar player, but you could tell by his singing, because he came out of his shell when you put a mic up to his face, he had a beautiful voice,” Meyers said.

Meyers reconnected with the Morgan family years later when the band performed in New Haven. He always admired the siblings for spreading messages of love and respect.

“It is anti-negativity, it is a way to neutralize the negativity in the world when you listen to that music and you listen to lyrics,” Meyers said.

Morgan Heritage won a Grammy for best reggae album in 2016.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said on X:

“I send my deep condolences to the Morgan family as they grieve this tremendous loss which is also a colossal loss for Jamaica and for reggae music."

The family asked for privacy and thanked everyone in advance for their love and support.