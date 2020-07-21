Lawsuit Challenging Absentee Ballots for Primaries Rejected

The governor's executive order allowing all registered voters to vote by absentee ballot during the August primary remains on solid ground.

At a news conference, state officials said more than a million absentee ballot applications have been mailed to every registered Democrat and Republican in the state, and that thousands have already been submitted.

"You've got to be able to vote. You've got to be able to exercise that privilege, and we've got to make it easy for you to vote. In the middle of a pandemic, we've got to make sure you can do it safely," Gov. Ned Lamont said.

A lawsuit contested the governor's executive order, saying that Lamont doesn't have that authority and arguing that there would need to be a constitutional amendment. The case was dismissed in Connecticut Supreme Court, and rejected in superior court.

The attorney for the plaintiffs said they'll appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

State Attorney General William Tong released a statement saying his office will vigorously defend the rights of voters.

In the coming days, the House and Senate are expected to take up expanding absentee ballots to all registered voters for the November election as well.

During a committee listening session, most members of the public who spoke supported the bill, with many suggesting changes.

But there was some criticism about the potential for fraud, something the lieutenant governor dismissed as extremely rare.

"If people are concerned for their health or the health of those around them, I am in favor of allowing absentee ballots, but please also be mindful that voter fraud does exist and we need to address it no matter how infrequent it may appear," Erin Domenech of Danbury said.

"There are so many protections in place to ensure that there is no fraud and that every person's ballot will be counted," Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said.

A special session for the house beings on Thursday.