Lebanon Board of Ed hears support, criticism of After School Satan Club

A controversial club is up for discussion again in Lebanon. Parents spoke up during Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting about the After School Satan Club which is set to start next month at the elementary school.

“To me, there’s nothing more truly American than exercising my rights.”

A right Julie Valvo of Lebanon exercised, when she requested the creation of an After-School Satan Club (ASSC) at Lebanon Elementary School. She spoke up for the first time Tuesday at a Board of Education meeting.

“My goal in starting the club is to create a more diverse balance to our offered extracurricular activities,” she said.

Valvo said the group was created in reaction to a Christian group, The Good News Club, meeting at the same campus, outside of school hours.

She cited a 2001 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that she said allows both clubs to exist at the elementary school.

“ASSC is offering kids a place for free thinking and to grow a scientific based, non-superstitious view of the world around us,” she said.

The club drew support from others in the room, but also concern from some parents.

“I don’t think this kind of material needs to be in the hands of my 5 year old. I was really upset when I saw it and I’m kind of upset now,” Tom Buckley, of Lebanon, said.

“By allowing this group to have access to school grounds, the school is sending an implicit signal that it’s OK to hate and be cruel,” Suzanne Galise, of Lebanon, said.

Others say both clubs should stay.

“I don’t want other clubs, organization in town to be shut down because some are uncomfortable with the concept of a club or two. Parents have the choice to send or not send them to any club or group. The school is not forcing these clubs on any family or student,” Marisa Seng, of Lebanon, said.

Lebanon Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Gonzalez declined to speak about the club but pointed to a previous statement that said, in part, "the district must allow outside organizations access to school facilities regardless of religious views under the first amendment."

The board did meet with an attorney after the public meeting during executive session to get legal advice on use of facilities and distribution of materials.