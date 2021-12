The Ledge Light Health District is advising everyone to wear face coverings when indoors, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, as a high level of infection continues.

The health district serves as the local health department for East Lyme, Groton, Ledyard, Lyme, New London, North Stonington, Old Lyme, Stonington, and Waterford.

The town of Groton has a town-wide indoor mask mandate as of today because of the high COVID-19 infection rate.