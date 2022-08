A lightning strike has caused a power outage in North Haven, which is affecting traffic lights, according to police.

Police said the lightning strike was at the intersection of Routes 5 and 22 - Washington Avenue and Clintonville Road -- and caused a power outage.

They said a wire is down and the traffic controls are not functioning.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.