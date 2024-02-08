List of top 100 romantic restaurants includes 2 in CT

While everyone has their own idea of what is romantic, OpenTable has listed what it considers the top 100 romantic restaurants in the country and two are in Connecticut.

The two that made the list are J. Gilbert’s in Glastonbury and Millwright’s Restaurant in Simsbury.

Millwright’s has an extensive Valentine’s Day menu.

Chef Tyler Anderson is a James Beard award nominee and he was a contestant on Top Chef.

J. Gilbert’s also has a special Valentine’s Day menu and includes miso-glazed sea bass and two kinds of surf and turf – one with a filet and a lobster tail and another with a filet and Alaskan King Crab legs.

See the J. Gilbert’s menus here.

The OpenTable list is based on diner reviews and “metrics,” according to OpenTable.

See the full list here.