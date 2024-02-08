food and drink

List of top 100 romantic restaurants includes 2 in CT

Millwrights
Millwright's

While everyone has their own idea of what is romantic, OpenTable has listed what it considers the top 100 romantic restaurants in the country and two are in Connecticut.

The two that made the list are J. Gilbert’s in Glastonbury and Millwright’s Restaurant in Simsbury.

Millwright’s has an extensive Valentine’s Day menu.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Chef Tyler Anderson is a James Beard award nominee and he was a contestant on Top Chef.

J. Gilbert’s also has a special Valentine’s Day menu and includes miso-glazed sea bass and two kinds of surf and turf – one with a filet and a lobster tail and another with a filet and Alaskan King Crab legs.  

See the J. Gilbert’s menus here.

Local

Norwalk 42 mins ago

Police responding to Norwalk River after vehicle goes into water

EAST HARTFORD 2 hours ago

Suspect in East Hartford shooting found in Hamden

The OpenTable list is based on diner reviews and “metrics,” according to OpenTable.

See the full list here.

This article tagged under:

food and drink
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us