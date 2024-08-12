LL Flooring to close four Connecticut stores

The flooring retailer LL Flooring is closing 94 stores, including four in Connecticut.

The four Connecticut LL Flooring stores on the store closing list are:

Milford

North Haven

Norwalk

Waterbury

See the full list of closings here.

The company announced over the weekend that it is started voluntary Chapter 11 reorganization proceedings in bankruptcy court.

It has more than 300 stores across the U.S. that, along with its online platform, that will remain open, according to a statement.

LL Flooring also has stores in Danbury, Hartford and Waterford.

Hilco Merchant Resources will assist the company in the store closing sales at the 94 locations.