Texas

Local Firefighters Collect Bottled Water For Texas Residents Suffering After Storm

By Michael Fuller

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's been a tough time for those living in Texas for the past couple of weeks after winter weather led to a loss of power and drinkable water, but on Thursday, firefighters in Hartford collected bottled water to send to the Dallas area.

The firefighters are collecting the water at the Walmart on Flatbush Avenue.

Between Thursday and Friday they hope to receive anywhere from 300 to 500 cases of water.  Those cases will be sent to Dallas Fire and Rescue to be distributed to those in need.

Local

Plainville Hot Air Balloon Festival 47 mins ago

Plainville Hot Air Balloon Festival Canceled Again

coronavirus vaccine 2 hours ago

CT Expects Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week if Approved

"It should touch everybody's hearts. It literally touched my heart," said Gerry Pagan, a lieutenant with the Hartford Fire Department and organizer of the event. "I was like 'man this is horrible I can’t believe this is happening here in the United States of America so what can I do?' Well, here I am today."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Captain Shelly Carter, founder and CEO of Girls Future Firefighter Camp, thought it was vital to get assistance for those in Texas.

"Even though things are thawing out for them, they are really at a deficit with their water.," Carter said. "They are not used to the severe weather that they have experienced over the past few weeks. We want to help them. We’re not just servant leaders here, we're servant leaders around the country."

East Hartford resident Kelli Capoldo heard about the water donation from a friend and dropped off ten cases of water.

"I just thought it was a simple act of kindness and to really just help people in your community to support a friend and to support a cause and something to do good," Capoldo said.

The group will be at Walmart on Flatbush Avenue in Hartford on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

This article tagged under:

TexasHartfordfirefightersHartford Fire Department
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us