Local organization hosts big back-to-school giveaway in Hartford

The school year is coming up quickly!

Hartford students go back in two days, but regardless of where you go or when you start, community leaders are making sure kids are feeling prepared.

"Nervous, anxious. A lot of anxiety," said incoming seventh grader Kevyn Robinson.

To put him and others at ease, a local organization gave out free items on Sunday.

"Pencils, glue sticks, erasers, sharpeners, too," Kendrick Gasque, of Windsor, who is going into the third grade.

"A backpack, maybe a lunch box, a binder," said incoming fourth grader Sarai Depeza, of Berlin.

Those supplies were set up in the parking lot of The Party House on Main Street in Hartford.

But it wasn't just that. There were shoes, clothes, hygiene products, and food.

"I've been here for over 30 years, this is home. I'm aware of that. I'm aware of what's needed," said event organizer Maurice Eastwood.

It was all part of Eastwood's 10th annual back-to-school fair with the group Allxity. He says he enjoys giving back to the place where he grew up.

"Seeing the kids here happy with the supplies. Seeing the kids glowing. Seeing the kids point out what they want and get what they want."

The back-to-school giveaway also gave out free haircuts so kids can look and feel good on their first day, and parents say they appreciate the support as well.

"I've been coming every year so far, and it's great. It helps the community, and it becomes like a little block party kind of thing," said Sheldon Dennis.

Eastwood says this is a community-wide effort that he is proud to be part of.

"It was stuff that was donated from the community. People that were here volunteering from the community. It's not like a big organization is dumping money in. Everything you see back there is from the community, for the community," said Eastwood.