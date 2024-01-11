Long cleanup ahead for businesses along Yantic River in Norwich

Businesses along the Yantic River in Norwich started the long cleanup process on Thursday, after heavy rainfall caused the river to dump feet of water into their shops a day earlier.

Both the Domino’s and Busy Bees' Play Hive suffered extensive damage from the floodwaters, and the owners spent the day throwing away items that were destroyed.

“We weren’t really expecting this, cause the last rainstorm it didn’t come up to our building,” said Shilo Santor, owner of Busy Bees'. “When we saw it yesterday, it was a big shock.”

Santor’s husband was one of the people rescued from the Domino’s next door when the water rose several feet high, and the town ordered evacuations from a partial dam break nearby.

“I came with my four kids to watch my husband be saved by boat. That was the exciting thing,” Santor said. “[I] saw the window broken, saw the water line, we had some toys floating around out there. It was surreal.”

Across the parking lot, Parris Duff, whose wife runs Details Hair Salon, was cleaning up mud in the lower level.

“We usually get a couple inches of water,” said Duff. “We pump it out as it goes and it’s not bad. But you can’t pump out when a river’s running through here. I measured that right there was 51 inches high. I’ve never seen it really that high.”

The hair salon is still open as its on the second floor. Only a storage space was damaged.

As for Santor, she’s not sure when her indoor playground can reopen.

“To be closed right now and this is our peak season cause it’s winter and it’s cold outside,” she said. “So, I feel bad for the families that come here. I feel bad cause we’ve had to cancel birthday parties.”

But her community’s support has helped, as she figures out what’s next.

“A lot of people have reached out willing to donate toys when the time comes. A lot of people have reached out. So, it’s been nice to hear that from our Busy Bees' people.”

When asked if those impacted by the flood will receive any assistance, the governor’s office said,

On Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont's office told NBC Connecticut it was beginning the process to determine if federal relief will be made available.

“The state is conducting the required initial assessments to see if FEMA thresholds are met so that we can request a formal FEMA preliminary damage assessment in support of a federal emergency disaster declaration, which would unlock potential funding for those who have been impacted.”